Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.65 ($37.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €31.92 ($37.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.48 and its 200-day moving average is €27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

