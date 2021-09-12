JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.