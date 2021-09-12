JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after buying an additional 295,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 240,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

