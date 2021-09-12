288 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

