First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $614,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

