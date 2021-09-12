First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $219.10 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.