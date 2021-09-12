O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

