Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Peak Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

