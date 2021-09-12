Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS GOVB opened at $9.75 on Friday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

