Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ovintiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $58,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

