World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE opened at $51.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.