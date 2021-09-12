DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

