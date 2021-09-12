$1.05 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.02. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.