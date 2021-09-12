$1.05 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.02. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

