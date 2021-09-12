Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$41.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.86.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

