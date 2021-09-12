Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $6.63 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $450.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.09 and a 200-day moving average of $393.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

