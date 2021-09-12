Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $9.20 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,300 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $179.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.43. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

