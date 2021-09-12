169,300 Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Noah by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NYSE NOAH opened at $40.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

