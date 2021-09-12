Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 71.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.