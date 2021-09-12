Credit Agricole S A Buys 2,109 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 333.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.24 and a 200-day moving average of $284.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

