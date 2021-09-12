Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Trimmed by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

