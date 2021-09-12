Credit Agricole S A Invests $230,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $720.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $673.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $735.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

