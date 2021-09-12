Credit Agricole S A Sells 246 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Shopify were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP opened at $1,484.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,517.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,320.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

