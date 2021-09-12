XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in XPeng were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 12.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in XPeng by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $38.54 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

