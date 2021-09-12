Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.