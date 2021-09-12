Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

