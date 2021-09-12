Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

ZTS opened at $207.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $180.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.