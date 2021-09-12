BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

UBER opened at $39.89 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

