Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IJT stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

