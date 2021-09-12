Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

