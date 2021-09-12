Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,065,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $451.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $466.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.86 and a 200 day moving average of $365.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

