Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.