Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 21,400 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

BG stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

