Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

SDIV opened at $13.41 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

