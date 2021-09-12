F3Logic LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

