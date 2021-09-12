Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 618,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 75,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

