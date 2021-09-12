Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $12.41 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 503,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NLSN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

