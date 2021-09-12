236,100 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

