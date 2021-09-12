Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $23,789,772. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

