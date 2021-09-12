Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $57,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,344,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $79,714,000. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $922,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

