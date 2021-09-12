Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Announces $0.68 Dividend

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GTPS opened at $33.35 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47.
About Great American Bancorp
