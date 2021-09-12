General Electric (GE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 25th

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years.

Shares of GE stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

