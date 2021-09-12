CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $29.95 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.