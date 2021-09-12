CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $29.95 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.
CHS Company Profile
