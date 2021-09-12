Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 29th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

