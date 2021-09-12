Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

