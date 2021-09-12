Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.32 Million in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Avnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Avnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

AVT stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

