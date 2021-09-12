Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $435.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

