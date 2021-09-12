Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of MEI opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.