Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

