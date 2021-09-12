Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.