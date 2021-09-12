Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $591.62 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $632.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.87.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

